Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to embark on a significant three-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya, starting January 18.

This visit is packed with a series of events that underscore his commitment to the development and security of the Northeastern region of India.

On the first day of his visit, Amit Shah will inaugurate a cyber security operational centre at the headquarters of the Assam Rifles in Shillong, Meghalaya.

This move highlights the central government's focus on enhancing the digital security infrastructure of the country's armed forces.



Also Read: TMC MP writes to Amit Shah, warns of clashes on Ram Mandir inauguration day

The following day, Shah will also chair the 71st plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) at the state convention centre in Shillong.

His agenda also includes reviewing the operations of the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), and showcasing the government's dedication to leveraging space technology for regional development.

In addition to these engagements, Amit Shah will attend the 61st Raising Day celebrations of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Tezpur, Assam and is likely to participate in the 13th triennial conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district, reflecting the government's support for diverse cultural institutions.

In the evening, Shah will attend the passing out parade of 2,551 Assam Police commandos at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. Later, he will launch a book, ‘Assam’s Braveheart Lachit Barphukan’, at Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in the city.

The home minister will also inaugurate the Brahmaputra Riverfront in Guwahati before returning to Delhi.