Amit Shah to visit Assam on August 29 to inaugurate new Raj Bhavan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Assam on August 29 to inaugurate the newly-constructed Raj Bhavan in Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

Shah’s visit will include a convention of newly elected NDA panchayat members, where the members will be felicitated in a special programme.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "On 29th August, the Union Home Minister will visit Guwahati. He will inaugurate the new Raj Bhawan. NDA got a good victory in the Panchayat elections, and all the Panchayat members of NDA will hold a convention on 29th August in Guwahati. The Union Home Minister will attend the convention as the chief guest..."

Later in the evening, he will inaugurate the birth centenary celebrations of Golap Borbora, Assam's first non-Congress Chief Minister, before departing for New Delhi.



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