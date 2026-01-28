Amit Shah to visit Assam on Jan 29 for two-day tour, unveil government projects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Assam on January 29 for a two-day visit, during which he will lay the foundation stone of the second complex of the Assam Legislative Assembly in Dibrugarh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on January 28.



Shah will reach Assam on Thursday evening and stay overnight in Dibrugarh. On January 30, he will lay the foundation stone of the new Assembly complex and take part in several other official programmes, Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of an event at Rangamadi in Lakhimpur district.



After the Dibrugarh programmes, the union Home minister will travel to Dhemaji district to attend a cultural festival of the Mising community, the chief minister said.



Later in the evening, Shah will visit the Assam BJP headquarters in Guwahati, where he will hold discussions on the political situation in the state. He is scheduled to leave for West Bengal at around 7 pm, Sarma added.



Shah had last visited Assam on December 29, when he undertook a one-day tour and unveiled several government projects.

The Assam Assembly elections to 126 constituencies are likely to be held in March–April this year.