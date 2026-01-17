Amit Shah to visit Dibrugarh on January 30, lay foundation of second Assam Assembly complex

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Dibrugarh on January 30 to lay the foundation stone of Assam’s second Legislative Assembly complex and mark the completion of the first phase of the Khanikar Stadium redevelopment, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

The Chief Minister made the announcement during a Facebook Live interaction, stating that the proposed Assembly complex in Dibrugarh is a significant step towards developing the city as Assam’s second capital. He said that once the complex becomes operational, two sessions of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be held in Dibrugarh every year, while the remaining two sessions will continue to be conducted in Guwahati.

Dr Sarma said the move reflects the government’s commitment to decentralising administration and strengthening Upper Assam’s role in the state’s governance framework.

During the visit, the Union Home Minister will also formally mark the completion of the first phase of the Khanikar Stadium redevelopment project. The renovation aims to transform the existing facility into a modern venue capable of hosting major sporting events and large public programmes.

According to the Chief Minister, the stadium’s seating capacity will increase from around 5,000 to nearly 35,000 upon completion, making it the largest multi-sports stadium in Assam. The upgraded infrastructure is expected to significantly boost sports development and enhance Dibrugarh’s prominence as a major administrative and infrastructural hub in the state.

The January 30 visit is being seen as a major milestone for Dibrugarh, underscoring the state government’s focus on balanced regional development and long-term infrastructure expansion.