Amit Shah to witness signing of Assam-Nagaland oil and gas exploration pact

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to attend the signing of a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Centre and the governments of Assam and Nagaland for the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas along the Assam-Nagaland border on the evening of June 11.

The agreement is scheduled to be signed at the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and senior officials from the Centre and both state governments.

According to officials, the MoU aims to facilitate the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the resource-rich areas along the Assam-Nagaland border, marking a significant step towards regional cooperation and economic development.

The agreement is expected to unlock the hydrocarbon potential of the border region, which has largely remained untapped due to long-standing interstate boundary disputes.

Officials said the initiative reflects the Centre's commitment to promoting cooperative federalism while advancing energy security and economic growth in the Northeast.

The presence of Amit Shah at the signing ceremony is being viewed as an indication of the strategic importance of the agreement, both in terms of resolving differences and attracting investment in the energy sector.

The collaboration is also expected to serve as a confidence-building measure between Assam and Nagaland, which have historically witnessed tensions over territorial claims.

Sources indicated that the agreement will likely include provisions related to joint exploration, revenue-sharing mechanisms and the maintenance of law and order during operations. It is also expected to encourage participation from public sector and private energy companies, creating employment opportunities and improving infrastructure in the region.

With India's growing energy demand and the government's push to enhance domestic production, the proposed agreement is considered significant for the country's long-term energy strategy and for boosting development in the Northeast.