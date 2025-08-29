Amit Shah vows to make India free of infiltrators

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to making Assam and the country free of infiltrators.

Addressing a programme in Guwahati to mark the birth centenary of Assam’s first non-Congress Chief Minister Golap Borbora, Shah said the high-power demography mission announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a crucial step towards identifying illegal foreigners.

Shah recalled Borbora’s 1978 voter list cleansing drive, which detected nearly 37,000 illegal foreigners and laid the foundation of the Assam Agitation. He criticised opposition parties for resisting the current SIR voter roll cleansing exercise, calling it a sign of political “moral degradation.”



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Praising the Assam government’s action against infiltrators and encroachment, Shah lauded Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for honouring Borbora’s socialist legacy despite his lack of BJP links.

He highlighted Borbora’s welfare measures, including free education till class 10 and land tax waiver, while drawing parallels with Modi government initiatives to honour forgotten leaders like Sardar Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.