Amit Shah’s Assam visit postponed due to dense fog

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to Guwahati has been postponed due to dense fog, officials said on December 29.

Shah was earlier expected to arrive on Sunday, December 28, with the visit later rescheduled for Monday. However, his arrival has now been postponed as flight operations continue to be affected by poor visibility. A fresh schedule has not been announced yet.

During the visit, Shah is slated to pay homage to the martyrs of the Assam Movement at the newly constructed Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Guwahati. He is also scheduled to travel to Batadrava Than in Borduwa, Nagaon district—the birthplace of Vaishnava saint Srimanta Sankardeva—to inaugurate the redevelopment project of the spiritual site and address a public rally.

The home minister is further expected to inaugurate the new police commissionerate building and an integrated command and control system (ICCS) in Guwahati to strengthen the city’s security infrastructure. His itinerary also includes the inauguration of the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, a cultural auditorium with a seating capacity of around 5,000.

Further updates are awaited as officials finalise the revised travel schedule.