Amit Shah’s Northeast visit LIVE | Mizoram CM seeks extension of SRE facility in state
India TodayNE | Guwahati | Updated Mar 16, 2025 22:25 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Assam's Jorhat, on Friday (March 14) evening for a three-day visit to the northeastern states of Assam and Mizoram, where he was received by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior officials.
After his arrival at the annual conference of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), the Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that a road in Delhi will soon be named after Bodofa Upendranath Brahma.
Amit Shah proceeded to Dergaon in Golaghat district, where he will stay at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, which he is set to inaugurate on March 15. The academy's first phase has been completed at a cost of Rs 167.4 crore.
Following this, Shah travelled to Mizoram to attend a function marking the relocation of Assam Rifles establishments from central Aizawl to Zokhawsang, approximately 15 km away, an event scheduled for 3 PM after his arrival at Lengpui Airport at 1:45 pm.
This marks Amit Shah’s fourth visit to Mizoram as Union Home Minister, reflecting the Centre’s focus on northeast development and security initiatives.
On the concluding day of his tour, Amit Shah is scheduled to address the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU). Later, he will hold a key meeting with the chief ministers of the Northeastern states in Guwahati.
Mizoram CM on peace bonus
Posted by :- Nandita Borah
Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma urged Centre to provide the state with a peace bonus if not security-related expenditure (SRE), so as to be a good example for other states that peace pays
Mizoram CM on security efforts and internet connection
Posted by :- Nandita Borah
Mizoram CM Lalduhoma highlighted challenges faced by the state, especially in the case of internet connection.
General discussion to follow
Posted by :- Aparmita
After presentations, a general discussion will allow states to share insights and concerns. Shah will conclude the session with suggestions on ensuring a smooth transition to the new legal system in the northeastern region.
Top officials in attendance
Posted by :- Aparmita
The meeting includes senior officials from the Centre, including Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka. Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) Director General Rajeev Kumar Sharma will deliver a final presentation on the progress of law implementation.
Shah to address challenges, release procedural manual
Posted by :- Aparmita
Amit Shah will provide guidance on improving law enforcement under the new system and address challenges faced by states. He is also set to release a book titled New Criminal Laws: Standard Operating Procedures and Rules, compiled by the Assam CID and published by the state government.
Focus on police, judiciary, and forensic reforms
Posted by :- Aparmita
State officials are presenting updates on how the new laws are being integrated into police procedures, judicial processes, and forensic investigations. The meeting started with opening remarks from Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan.
Manipur represented by governor
Posted by :- Aparmita
With Manipur under President’s Rule, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla is representing the state. The Assam Chief Minister’s Office confirmed the meeting, stating that Shah is leading discussions on the rollout of the new legal framework.
Amit Shah begins review of new criminal laws in northeast
Posted by :- Aparmita
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has begun a crucial review of the implementation of three new criminal laws—Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)—in the northeastern states. The meeting, taking place in Guwahati, brings together chief ministers, police chiefs, and senior officials from across the region.
Shah slams Congress over dismissing BTR Peace Agreement
Posted by :- Avantika
Home Minister Amit Shah emphasises the transformative impact of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Peace Agreement, stating that the agreement, signed on January 27, 2020, met with resistance from critics including the Congress party who dismissed it as ineffective. However, today, 82 per cent of its provisions have already been implemented by both the Assam and Union governments, he adds.
May 1 to be observed as Bodofa’s death anniversary in state
Posted by :- Avantika
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announces that May 1 will be observed as Bodofa’s death anniversary in the state. For the occasion, the Bodofa Memorial will be reconstructed. He further adds that planning is underway to take Bagarumba dance on the global stage.
Delhi road named after Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma
Posted by :- Avantika
Interestingly, Amit Shah shares that a road in Delhi has been named after Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, a key figure in the Bodo movement. This road will be known as Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Path
BTC excels in mushroom cultivation
Posted by :- Avantika
Mushroom cultivation in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) are dominating markets in Delhi, the Home Minister said.
BTC athletes eyeing Olympics participation
Posted by :- Avantika
Amit Shah reiterates that athletes from BTC will participate in the upcoming Olympics. He further asserts that industrial environment is taking shape in Bodoland.
Amit Shah addresses the gathering
Posted by :- Avantika
Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the gathering at the 57th All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) conference.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses the gathering
Posted by :- Avantika
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma starts his address with "Bharat Mata ki Jai" chants, echoing a sense of nationalism amongst the attendees. He extends greetings to Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries present at the event.
Benefit of people important: Pramod Boro
Posted by :- Avantika
Addressing the event, the BTC CEM urges the Centre for action towards the the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, 2019 for the benefit of the region and its people.
"People live without fear..."
Posted by :- Avantika
Extending appreciation towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Boro says that the PM has visited Bodoland Territorial Region thrice. He further adds that people live without fear because of PM Modi.
Pramod Boro addresses the gathering
Posted by :- Avantika
Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro addresses the gathering. He extended appreciation to the attendees, dignitaries and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Celebrations unfold in Kokrajhar
Posted by :- Avantika
Celebratory performances unfold in Kokrajhar as Amit Shah takes center stage with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro."
Amit Shah arrives in Kokrajhar
Posted by :- Avantika
Amit Shah arrives in Kokrajhar to attend the 57th All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) conference at Bodofa Fwthar, Dotma. The event is expected to witness a massive gathering of around 2 lakh people from various districts of the state. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend as the special invited guest, while BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro will inaugurate the session.
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