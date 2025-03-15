Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Assam's Jorhat, on Friday (March 14) evening for a three-day visit to the northeastern states of Assam and Mizoram, where he was received by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior officials.

After his arrival at the annual conference of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), the Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that a road in Delhi will soon be named after Bodofa Upendranath Brahma.

Amit Shah proceeded to Dergaon in Golaghat district, where he will stay at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, which he is set to inaugurate on March 15. The academy's first phase has been completed at a cost of Rs 167.4 crore.

Following this, Shah travelled to Mizoram to attend a function marking the relocation of Assam Rifles establishments from central Aizawl to Zokhawsang, approximately 15 km away, an event scheduled for 3 PM after his arrival at Lengpui Airport at 1:45 pm.

This marks Amit Shah’s fourth visit to Mizoram as Union Home Minister, reflecting the Centre’s focus on northeast development and security initiatives.

On the concluding day of his tour, Amit Shah is scheduled to address the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU). Later, he will hold a key meeting with the chief ministers of the Northeastern states in Guwahati.