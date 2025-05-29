Acting on specific intelligence inputs provided by Military Intelligence (Kolkata), a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Roing Police in the Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh.







The operation was conducted near the Bishmak Nagar area and resulted in the recovery of ammunition from suspected overground workers (OGWs).



During the operation, ten live 7.62 mm bullets were recovered from the possession of two individuals identified as Deepaak Deori, a resident of Bhabanigarh in Tinsukia district, Assam, and his associate, Olik Deori.





Authorities suspect that the individuals may have links to insurgent networks operating in the region. Both suspects have been taken into custody for further questioning.





Security forces have intensified surveillance in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to prevent the movement of illegal arms and insurgent activity.