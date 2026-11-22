Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh was brought back to Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam on November 22 after attending his grandmother’s funeral in Amritsar on November 21.

Singh arrived at Dibrugarh Airport after travelling from Delhi and was subsequently escorted back to the jail, where he is currently lodged.

He had attended his grandmother’s last rites in Amritsar under custody parole, with strict conditions imposed by the state government. He was escorted to his residence under heavy police security to participate in the cremation ceremony.

Singh’s lawyer, Karamvir Singh Pannu, said the conditions imposed during the custody parole prohibited him from addressing the media or the public. He questioned the restrictions, arguing that they amounted to a suppression of Singh’s constitutional rights as a Member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Amritsar Police made elaborate security and traffic arrangements during his visit. SSP Amritsar Rural Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said adequate personnel were deployed to maintain law and order and manage traffic in accordance with court directives, the conditions of parole and local sentiments.

Amritpal Singh was arrested in April 2023 from Rode village in Moga after a February 23 incident in which he and his supporters allegedly stormed the Ajnala police station in an attempt to free an aide arrested over inflammatory and pro-Khalistan statements.

His detention under the National Security Act (NSA) has been extended twice, in April 2024 and April 2025. Following the latest extension, Singh moved the Supreme Court challenging his detention.