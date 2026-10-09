Amritprava Mahanta gets bail in Zubeen Garg death case, first accused to secure relief

The Gauhati High Court on October 9 granted bail to singer Amrit Prabha Mahanta, who is among the accused in the death case of Assam's iconic singer Zubeen Garg, Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar said.

Justice Pranjal Das granted bail to Mahanta against a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the same amount, Kamar told reporters after the order was pronounced.

“The honourable judge has read the operative part. We don't know the grounds for the grant of bail yet,” the special public prosecutor said.

Kamar said the bail hearing had continued over four to five days, with the prosecution presenting its arguments before the court. “The court thought that it was a fit case for bail, and hence allowed it. We did our best,” he said.

Asked whether the prosecution would challenge the order, Kamar said he could not do so in his capacity as public prosecutor. He added that he would write to the state government and await further directions.

Mahanta's release from prison will depend on the completion of the required legal formalities. According to Kamar, the bail order must first be submitted to the trial court before she can walk out of jail.

Garg, one of Assam's most celebrated singer-songwriters, died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea off Singapore on September 19, 2025. He was in the country to attend the fourth edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).

Mahanta is among several people arrested in connection with the case. The other accused in custody include NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma, band member Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, his cousin and Assam Police Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandipan Garg, and personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya.

Bora and Baishya were granted bail in a separate disproportionate assets case in September but continue to remain in jail in connection with Garg's death.

The Assam Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the singer's death after more than 60 FIRs were registered across the state.

Singapore authorities conducted a separate investigation into the incident. The Singapore Police Force found no evidence of foul play, while a Coroner's Court ruled that Garg had drowned off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket. The court also noted that he was severely intoxicated.

Authorities in Assam have maintained that the findings of the Singapore investigation would not affect the proceedings in the state.