“An era ends”: Assam CM pays emotional tribute to Lionel Messi after Argentina retirement

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid an emotional tribute to Argentine football legend Lionel Messi after the 39-year-old announced his retirement from international football, bringing an extraordinary chapter of his Argentina career to an end.

Sarma, reacting to Messi’s decision, wrote, “An era ends. Thank you, Leo, for every bit of magic.” The Assam Chief Minister said it had been a privilege to watch the Argentine superstar play and shared the heartbreak felt by fans following the announcement.

“Heartbroken like every fan today, and I know my entire family will feel it too,” Sarma said, before describing Messi as “GOAT for life.”

Messi announced his decision to step away from the Argentina national team on Instagram, saying the decision was painful but that he felt it was the right time to make way for a younger generation of players.

The Argentine star said he had always loved representing his country and had given everything he had to the national team. He also thanked his family, coaches, teammates, officials and fans for their support throughout his international career.

Messi’s decision comes after more than two decades with Argentina, during which he experienced both difficult defeats and historic triumphs, including Argentina’s World Cup victory.

He will, however, continue his club football career with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

Sarma’s message reflected the sentiment of millions of fans worldwide as one of the most celebrated international careers in football reaches its conclusion.