Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 17 extended greetings to the people of Karbi Anglong on the occasion of Karbi Anglong Day, highlighting the district's cultural identity and diversity as it marked the occasion with a major cultural milestone.

In a post on X, Sarma said the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Karbi Anglong remained an integral part of Assam's identity. He also wished the district continued progress, peace and harmony, with greater opportunities for its people.

Karbi Anglong Day is observed every year on November 17 to commemorate the formation of the district in 1951. It was initially established as the United Mikir and North Cachar Hills District before being divided into two separate districts in 1970 — Mikir Hills and North Cachar Hills. Mikir Hills was subsequently renamed Karbi Anglong on October 14, 1976.

This year's celebrations, held from November 15 to 17, gained particular significance after the traditional Karbi folk dance 'Nimso Kerung' secured a place in the Guinness World Records.

On November 16, more than 15,000 dancers performed together at KASA Stadium in Karbi Anglong, setting a record for the largest performance of the traditional folk dance. The announcement by a Guinness World Records representative was followed by celebrations featuring fireworks and a laser show.

Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Executive Member Madhuram Lekthe described the achievement as a historic moment for the district, noting that more than 17 communities had come together for the record attempt.

Lekthe said the performance was organised as part of the celebrations marking the 75th Karbi Anglong Day. He added that this was the second attempt to secure a Guinness World Record through a collective performance of Karbi folk dance and songs.

The record attempt brought together participants from different communities, highlighting the cultural diversity of the hill district.