"An irreplaceable loss": Kuki Students’ Organisation mourns Zubeen Garg's demise

The Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO), Assam, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, describing him as a cultural icon whose contributions transcended the world of music to become the very essence of Assam’s identity.



In a heartfelt condolence message, the organisation said Zubeen Garg was not only an artist of extraordinary brilliance but also a moral compass and cultural guardian for society. His music, they noted, carried the fragrance of Assam’s soil to the global stage, seamlessly blending tradition with modernity.



“Zubeen Da was an emblem of artistry and humanity. Beyond his immortal songs, he stood as a voice for the voiceless and extended his hand of compassion to those in need,” the statement read. The organisation further highlighted his lifelong devotion to Assamese language, heritage, and people, describing him as the embodiment of the state’s spirit.



The KSO noted that his absence leaves a “grievous wound upon the cultural and social fabric of our land,” but emphasised that his legacy will continue to serve as a guiding light. His music, ideals, and social service, the organisation said, will inspire and unite generations to come.



Extending its condolences to Zubeen Garg’s family, loved ones, colleagues, and admirers, the KSO prayed for strength for all those mourning his loss. “Though he has departed from our midst, his spirit shall forever resonate in the collective memory of Assam. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace,” the statement concluded.