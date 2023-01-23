Days after his engagement, leading industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani on Monday, January 23, landed in Guwahati.

Notably, Anant Ambani was spotted amid tight security for the darshan at the Kamakhya Temple atop Nilachal hill in Guwahati to seek blessing post his engagement.

As per reports, Anant Ambani is also scheduled to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a city-based hotel later today.

On January 19, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani got formally engaged amidst family, friends and revered traditions at the Ambani Residence.

The families followed Anant and Radhika to the temple to seek Lord Krishna’s blessings for the union and the evening ceremonies. From there the group moved to the ceremony venue to start the functions with a Ganesh puja followed by the reading of the traditional Lagan Patrika or the invitation to the upcoming wedding. Gol Dhana and the ChunariVidhi followed with blessings and gifts exchanged between Anant and Radhika’s families.

Also Read: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get engaged amidst traditional ceremonies

A surprise dance performance by the Ambani family members led by Nita Ambani was loudly cheered and added to the enthusiasm and familial bonding among all present.

Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s engagement ceremonies bring them closer to their upcoming marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant.

It is to be mentioned here that the Ambanis can be associated with the Kamakhya temple for a very long time.

In 2020, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) donated 19 kg of gold which was used to leaf the main dome and the task was taken by RIL’s jewellery arm to complete the work.

Around 12 artisans, who had arrived in the city from Mumbai, had been working tirelessly to complete the wrapping.

In 2018 also, billionaire Mukesh Ambani landed in Guwahati to visit Kamakhya Temple. Ambani flew in on a private jet, after which he was taken to Kamakhya amid tight security.