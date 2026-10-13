Andhra Pradesh Police reach Assam to record statements of Himashree Boro’s family members

A team of Andhra Pradesh Police arrived at Panikhaiti Police Outpost in Assam’s Chandrapur area to record the statements of Himashree Boro’s father and sister as part of the investigation into her death. The team is also expected to visit her residence to gather further information and record additional statements.

Police officials have assured the family that the investigation will be conducted promptly.

The development comes a day after Boro’s family lodged a complaint at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station on Monday afternoon, seeking a thorough investigation into her death. The family also recorded its statements before the Andhra Pradesh police team at the Railway Protection Force (RPF) station.

In their complaint, the family named five individuals whom they suspect may be connected to Boro’s death. The individuals named are Govinda Reddy, Ajinur Hussain, Sumitra Deuri, Jyoti Choudhury and Abinash.

The allegations against the five individuals are part of the family’s complaint and have not been independently established.

The Andhra Pradesh Police team is expected to visit Boro’s residence on Wednesday as part of the ongoing probe. The investigators are likely to gather further information from her family and record additional statements to help establish the circumstances surrounding her death.