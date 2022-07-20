At a time when the state government of Assam is leaving no stone unturned in its fight against corruption, the Bongaigaon district social welfare department has allegedly become a new ground for corrupt practices.

While the government’s zero tolerance against corruption is visible in many corners, Anganwadi workers have alleged corruption in Boitamari Integrated Child Development Services Project in Bongaigaon district.

As per sources, 20-25 percent of the funds allocated in the name of child food, are being credited to the child development project officer's pocket.

The proof of the same has been captured on camera where the official involved in the malpractices is seen threatening officials. The Anganwadi workers have alleged of being threatened and forcefully asked to pay commission from the funds allocated to them.

The Child Development Project Officer Bharti Kalita has been accused of taking 20-25 percent commission from the money allocated for child food.

Sources claim that the officer in question has organized a series of corrupt practices in the department, pocketing commission from the funds allocated for the children.

‘’Bharti Kalita asked the supervisors to go and visit houses of each Anganwadi workers and get a particular document signed. The document mentioned that the workers have confessed that they have not paid the part of the commission received from the government funds as demanded by the senior official,’’ alleged one Anganwadi worker.

‘’We have proof that how the CDPO official is getting funds and pocketing the commission in her account by pocket. We want justice. We have all video proofs to support our claims as how corruption is going on in the social welfare department,’’ added the Anganwadi worker.

The Bongaigaon District Anganwadi Workers Association has also lodged a complaint with the Assam Directorate against such corruption and against the officer but is peeved as no action has been taken against the official so far.

Bongaigaon District Anganwadi Workers Association now awaits the government’s next course of action against the officials involved in the commission raj.

It may be mentioned here that the state government of Assam under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has been acting out strictly in simultaneous raids across the state to wipe out corruption from Assam.