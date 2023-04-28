Karnataka Sessions Court on April 28 rejects the bail petition of Srinivas BV in response to a case of alleged harassment filed by Angkita Dutta.

The bail petition filed by petitioner U/sec. 438 of CrP.C is hereby dismissed", the notice from Karnataka Sessions Court read.

Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV on April 25 appealed to Gauhati High Court to dismiss the complaint filed by expelled Assam Congress Youth leader Angkita Dutta.

A notice was dispatched to Srinivas by Guwahati Police summoning him to show up on May 2, ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Election that is scheduled to take place on May 10, for addressing the harassment case filed by former Assam Pradesh Youth Congress leader, Angkita Dutta at the police headquarters.

It needs mention here that Moitrayee Deka, additional deputy commissioner of police (East Guwahati), issued a notice on April 23 directing the Youth Congress national president to refrain from future offenses and not tamper with the case's evidence.

He was also asked in the notice not to make any threats, promises, or inducements to anyone who knew the details of the case.