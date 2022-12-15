Angkita Dutta was fired as president of the Assam Youth Congress on December 15.

As per sources, Dutta has been removed due to her non-cooperation in the Congress party activities.

Allegedly in the recently held Bharat Jodo Yatra in Assam, Angkita was on a back-foot in the massive campaign held across the state along with the rest of India.

Also Read: 50 per cent of the Congress party is run by me: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

According to reports, the election process for the new president will start on December 16.

Notably, on November 25, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV appointed her in recognition of her contributions to the organisation.

Angkita Dutta, the 33-year-old daughter of former APCC president Late Anjan Dutta, ran unsuccessfully in the 2014 Assam Assembly election from the Amguri constituency.

Previously, she was Vice President of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress.

