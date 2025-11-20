Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department reviews Swine Fever outbreak, plans stronger awareness drive

The Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department (AHVD), Government of Assam, convened a high-level review meeting to assess the current situation arising from the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the state.

The discussion, held at the AHVD headquarters, brought together senior officials of the department along with Dr. N. Kalita, Vice Chancellor of the Assam Veterinary and Fishery University (AVFU), who attended as an invited guest. The meeting focused on evaluating the extent of the outbreak and identifying precautionary measures required to curb its further spread.

During the deliberations, the department reiterated its preparedness to provide all necessary assistance, with special emphasis on conducting mass awareness campaigns to reduce the disease’s impact on the piggery sector. Officials highlighted the urgent need for pig farmers and rearers to adopt essential biosecurity practices to prevent new infections.

Participants stressed the importance of coordinated on-ground action, urging field officials and frontline personnel to work collectively to disseminate correct information and ensure implementation of the recommended protocols at the grassroots level.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to strengthen collaboration between AHVD and AVFU. All stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing awareness, supporting farmers, and taking proactive steps to protect the piggery industry from the ongoing ASF outbreak.