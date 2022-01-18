Police said 15 people were arrested in connection with the case, in which the AASU leader Animesh Bhuyan was lynched by a mob over a road accident on November 29 last year. Two others were also injured in the incident.

Out of the 15 arrested, charges were found to be valid against 14 and charge sheet was filed against 13 of them as one had died during investigation.

The prime accused in the case, Neeraj Das was killed on December 1 after being reportedly hit by a police vehicle when he jumped out of the police car he was travelling in and tried to escape. All the witnesses are covered under the Witness Protection Act and their identities have been kept confidential. An eight-member SIT had investigated the case under the supervision and guidance of senior police officials.

Reacting to the development, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote: "As promised @jorhatpolice has charge sheeted 14 accused persons (one has since died & one is Child in conflict with law) in the infamous Animesh Bhuyan assault and murder in 50 days. Police has been directed to have expeditious trial."