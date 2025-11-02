Anonymous threats targeting students spark outrage at Tezpur University, campus bodies demand strict action

Tensions escalated at Tezpur University on Sunday, November 2 after several students participating in the ongoing protest movement against the Vice Chancellor, reportedly received anonymous threat messages on their mobile phones.

The messages, allegedly sent from unidentified sources, contained personal information about the students and their families, and in some cases, even included monetary offers to withdraw from the movement.

According to student community, the threats appear to be a calculated attempt to instill fear, disrupt the peaceful agitation, and undermine their demand-driven campaign that has now entered its 42nd consecutive day.

Strongly condemning the incident, the Tezpur University student fraternity, backed by the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA) and the Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees’ Association (TUNTEA)—described the threats as a “brazen assault” on democratic rights, freedom of expression, and the sanctity of campus safety.

In a joint statement, the fraternity urged law enforcement agencies to initiate a thorough investigation, trace the origin of the threats, and bring the culprits to justice. “Such cowardly acts will not deter us. We stand united in our pursuit of justice and transparency,” the statement read.

The university community reiterated its commitment to continue the movement peacefully, asserting that intimidation, coercion, or bribery will not silence their collective voice.