“Another day, another clean-up”: Himanta Biswa Sarma after 55 acres cleared in Biswanath

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that 55 acres of government land in Biswanath district have been freed from illegal occupation, marking the latest step in the state’s ongoing eviction campaign.

Sharing the update on X, Sarma wrote, “Another Day, Another Clean-up Drive. 55 acres of land freed from illegal encroachment in Biswanath, continuing with our crackdown against such illegal settlers. Reiterating our commitment to the people, EVERY INCH OF ASSAM'S LAND WILL BE FREED from the encroachers.”

The eviction drives, carried out across several districts, have triggered strong political reactions. While Sarma accused the Congress of “mourning for the infiltrators,” the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has alleged that the campaign unfairly targets Muslims.

Speaking to ANI, AIUDF MLA and party general secretary Rafiqul Islam claimed that the law and order situation in Assam has “deteriorated” under the current government. He argued, “The bonafide Indian citizens are being harassed in Assam, and thousands of people have now become homeless after the state government bulldozed their houses. Especially the Muslims are being targeted.”

Islam further said, “If Muslims occupied 30 per cent of the government lands, then Non-Muslims occupied 70 per cent. But only Muslims are being targeted. We are against this eviction drive carried out by the state government.” The AIUDF has demanded President’s Rule in Assam.

The latest operation follows a major clearance on August 8 at Negheribil in Golaghat district, along the Assam-Nagaland border, where land under the Doyang Reserve Forest was reclaimed.