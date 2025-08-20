“Another day, another wrong reason”: Gaurav Gogoi slams sedition summons to journalists in Assam

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday criticised the summoning of senior journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar by Assam Police in connection with a sedition case. He said the state was “again in the news for all the wrong reasons” and accused it of being engulfed by “greed, corruption, incompetency, lawlessness.”

Reacting to the police summons, Gogoi said this was not the “Assam way” and stressed that people of the state want a leadership that will build the “Assam of their dreams.”

“Another day, another reason when Assam is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Greed, corruption, incompetency, lawlessness. This is not the Assam way. The people of Assam want a leadership that will build an Assam of their dreams,” he wrote on X.

The Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha said a greater Assam will be built on the foundation of Assamese principles and sentiments.

“A bor (greater) Assam that will be powered by the millions of talented and creative youth belonging to all ethnicities, religions, and linguistic backgrounds,” he said.

The two journalists have been asked to appear before the crime branch of the Guwahati City police on August 22.