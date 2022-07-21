The Centre's negligence has transformed the government-owned paper mills into a valley of death comparable to the Holocaust. One more Death was reported on Tuesday at Cachar Paper Mill and the toll raised to 108 now in Paper Mills of Assam.

Kamalendu Nath (57), a resident of Jagiroad, Morigaon district has been identified as the deceased.

According to sources, He was suffering from severe Diabetes, Heart disease, and other serious complications but failed to afford treatment due to financial crisis owing to nonpayment of Salary, finally, he died yesterday evening at his home at Dewshal Village.

Every living HPC and Assam Paper Mills employee is enduring unimaginable pain, stress, and trauma, and has lost all chance of living a life of dignity, while the Indian government has failed to pay their salaries for the past 64 months.

In a recent development, the Government of Assam stepped up with a Relief Package and began distribution of the Relief Package containing a portion of Salary for roughly 16 months from Goa to save lives under the Dynamic leadership of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma.

It is important to highlight that the earlier mistakes are now resulting in premature deaths one after the other. Thus, the employees of paper mills claimed that the government of India and the previous Chief Minister of Assam bear responsibility for all such deaths because they failed to resolve the crisis in a timely manner.

The death toll has risen to 108, with four people committing suicide in Assam's HPC Paper Mills (2 death since a new government led by Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma came to power in Assam.)

While the native government rejects natural justice and inhumane torture rises, the Citizen's Court of National and International Communities remains the only choice. Is it not the right time for the citizens to raise their voices for justice to save the lives of workers and the jobs of two million Assamese youths for the sake of future generations?