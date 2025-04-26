In Assam, another person was arrested for allegedly taking a pro-Pakistan stand following the terror tragedy at J&K's Pahalgam, raising the total number of such arrests to nine.

Taking to his official X handle, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the ninth arrest was made in the Sribhumi district on the night of April 25.

He stated that the arrested accused had posted 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Facebook.

"Md Mustak Ahmed @ Sahel, son of Kabir Ahmed from Saykut village under Karimganj Police Station, was arrested last night for posting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on Facebook," CM Sarma wrote on X.

Earlier, the state police arrested eight people from different districts for allegedly promoting or defending Pakistan’s stance online.

The arrests were made as part of an ongoing crackdown against any individual showing sympathy or support towards Pakistan in connection to the attack.

The arrested individuals are: