Adding yet another feather to a series of World Records, Southasia's first braille version of Assamese dictionary "Hemkosh," has officially entered into the prestigious Guinness Book of World Records as the largest sellng bilingual Braille dictionary.

Late Hemchandra Baruah edited it in the 19th century, making it the first Assamese dictionary,. "Hemkosh," in the latter part of the 19th century. It was published four years after his death. The ensuing versions, of the word reference were distributed by the following generations of his family, especially from fourth release to fourteenth version, was arranged and altered by Hemkosh Pran Debananda Baruah, the farther of Jayanta Baruah, who is the media conglomerate of Assam's, 'Pratidin Media Organization'.

Jayanta Baruah, the grandson of Late Hemchandra Baruah, conceptualized and published the Braille edition of "Hemkosh" in an effort to carry on the "Hemkosh" tradition. This version of 'Hemkosh' includes roughly 10,000 pages involving in excess of 15 volumes.

After Oxford, this Braille version of Hemkosh is the first full-language Braille dictionary.

The word reference was likewise officially introduced to State head Narendra Modi in New Delhi last year.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the event as well.

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