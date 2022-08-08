In its crusade against Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), Dhubri police arrested one woman Jahura Khatun, who was in link with the Bangladesh-based terror outfit from Bilasipara in Assam’s Dhubri district.

Abhijit Gurav SP Dhubri informed that the operational team of police recovered two mobile handsets one in a dilapidated condition and relevant documents, which is enough to link up with ABT members.

During the interrogation, "We also revealed that the ABT members use 'Dark Web' or 'Dark Net', which is a part of the internet that isn't visible to search engines and use as a hotbed of criminal activities" said Abhijit Gurav SP Dhubri.

The ABT members even use VPN, which is the easiest and most effective way for people to protect their internet traffic and keep their identities private online, which reveals during the interrogation and even got some clues from the seized mobile handsets being extracted by the cyber experts of police, added SP Dhubri.

On the other, SP Dhubri said that keeping a view on 15 August, Dhubri police are as alert as lightening in the fencing areas of India-Bangladesh international border areas along with the riverine border to stop all the Islamic fundamentalism organizations from committing any crimes.

Meanwhile, during the interrogation of Jahura Khatun police reveals that there are a few more suspected ABT members in a hide-out in the Char areas, the investigation is underway once we arrest we'll reveal their faces off, added SP Dhubri.