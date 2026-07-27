Anti-erosion work starts at Assam's Rangagara Tea Estate after issue raised in Assembly

Anti-erosion work has commenced to protect the Rangagara Tea Estate factory in Assam's Tinsukia district after the issue was raised in the Assam Legislative Assembly, with authorities deploying geo-bags to strengthen the vulnerable riverbank.

Makum MLA Sanjoy Kishan said the factory had been under threat from riverbank erosion "for a long time" and that he had raised the matter on the floor of the Assembly, urging the government to resolve "land compensation-related issues" so that the protection work could begin without further delay.

The Water Resources Department has now started the project under the supervision of Water Resources Minister Sushanta Borgohain. The department is using geo-bags to reinforce the eroding riverbank and prevent further damage to the tea estate's factory, which has remained exposed to the advancing river for several years.

Kishan said the department had "started erosion-control work using geo-bags" following the Assembly intervention. He expressed hope that the project would "provide a lasting solution" to the long-standing erosion problem and bring relief to people living in the area.

Residents have welcomed the commencement of the work, hoping the anti-erosion measures will safeguard both the tea estate and nearby habitations from further riverbank erosion. The project is expected to be carried out in phases.