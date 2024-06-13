The district Joint Director of Health Services in Dhubri organized a press conference to mark the beginning of Anti-Malaria Month activities, observed annually in June nationwide. This initiative aims to heighten awareness and reinforce preventive measures against malaria, especially with the monsoon season approaching, which typically increases the disease's spread.

During the conference, health officials stressed the importance of community involvement in malaria control efforts. They discussed strategies like distributing insecticide-treated bed nets, conducting indoor residual spraying, and promoting early diagnosis and treatment protocols.

The committee emphasized public education's critical role in reducing mosquito breeding sites and encouraging practices that prevent malaria transmission in identified areas. This campaign aligns with a broader national effort to combat malaria and reduce its incidence, particularly in regions like Dhubri, where the disease is more prevalent.

Arup Chowdhury, the chief medical officer and in-charge of Dhubri district's Health department, highlighted that 14 individuals in the district have contracted malaria fever this year. The Health Department collaborates with the Education Department to raise awareness about diseases like dengue fever, malaria, and Japanese encephalitis, particularly in educational institutions during opening prayers, according to district media expert Moyez Uddin Ahmed.

The press conference also saw the participation of district Carrier Disease Control Officer Dr. Nazia Khatun, Epidemiology Officer Bipul Jyoti Das, and assistant malaria officer Bijendra Brahma, reflecting a concerted effort by health authorities to combat malaria and other vector-borne diseases in Dhubri district.