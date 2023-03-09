Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a stern warning to those involved in anti-national activities, following the arrest of 10 individuals by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly supplying pre-activated SIM cards to Pakistani agents. Speaking to the media, CM Sarma assured that the crackdown on anti-national elements would continue across the state, with the authorities taking a tough stance against those involved in such activities.

The CBI had arrested one person from Assam's Morigaon district on March 7, suspected of being a Pakistani agent and having links to terrorism. The central agency had carried out a raid in Moirabari in the Morigaon district, during which the suspect was apprehended. The accused, identified as Baharul Islam, ran a mobile shop in the Saruchala Bazaar area, and was allegedly involved in supplying SIM cards to Pakistani intelligence agencies.

According to the officials, the arrest was made as part of a larger operation against a racket involved in procuring SIM cards fraudulently from different service providers and supplying them to Pakistani agents. The crackdown on anti-national elements, including the recent arrests, is expected to reassure citizens about their safety in the state.