Anti-paper leak Bill will ensure fair, transparent exams: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 29 welcomed the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, saying the legislation would strengthen the country’s examination system and ensure a fair and transparent process for students.

Congratulating students across the country, Sarma said the proposed law would help safeguard the integrity of public examinations and ensure stricter action against those involved in paper leaks and other forms of malpractice.

“Congratulations to all students of the country on the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

He said the legislation would strengthen the examination process, maintain its integrity and provide students with a more transparent and equitable system.

“The Bill will ensure strict punishments, establish Special Fast Track Courts and assure time-bound investigations into any cases of misconduct,” Sarma said.

The chief minister added that the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remained committed to securing a better future for students.

The Lok Sabha passed the amendment Bill with provisions for stricter punishment in cases involving paper leaks and unfair means in public examinations.

The legislation provides for paper leak cases to be heard by special fast-track courts on a day-to-day basis. It also mandates that trials be completed within three months from the date of filing of the chargesheet.

The government said the amendments were introduced after learning from the implementation of the existing anti-paper leak law and were aimed at making the examination system more robust and accountable.

The Bill is expected to strengthen the legal framework against examination-related malpractices and provide for faster investigation and prosecution in cases involving paper leaks and organised cheating.