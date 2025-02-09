Renowned writer and Sahitya Akademi awardee Anuradha Sharma Pujari received the ‘Assamese of the Year’ award on February 8, recognising her significant impact on Assamese literature.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, entrepreneur Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, and spiritual leader Sadguru were among the distinguished guests at the event.

In her acceptance speech, Pujari expressed gratitude for the support she has received throughout her literary journey.

The ceremony also saw artist Dwipen Baruah receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the field of art. The evening concluded with a spiritual session led by Sadguru, offering a reflective close to the event.