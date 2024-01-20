In continuation with the verbal jibes between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that surged further amid Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Sarma said that he considers it as a blessing if anything abusive comes from the Gandhi family.

Taking to platform X, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Anything abusive , that comes from the so called Gandhi family, I consider it as a blessing. Because this gives me the energy to fight against a family which considers itself to be the most powerful".

Once again calling the Gandhi family the most corrupt, CM Sarma further added in his post, "But I want to ask only one thing , can any one be more corrupt then the Gandhi’s? - Bofors Scam, National Herald Scam, Bhopal Gas Tragedy, the escape of Anderson, 2G scam, Coal Scam, etc (the list is huge and it goes on & on )".

Chief Minister Sarma, did not hold back in his criticism of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party's initiatives. He questioned the motives behind the rally and challenged the effectiveness of such events in addressing the real issues faced by the citizens of Assam and the nation at large.

Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, remained steadfast in his commitment to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. He defended the rally as a crucial platform for raising public awareness about the injustices and discrepancies that have been plaguing the country. Gandhi argued that the yatra serves as a call to action for the people to come together and demand accountability and transparency from their leaders.

Earlier, the Congress leader had targeted CM Sarma and his family, calling him the most corrupt chief minister of Assam and that even his family including children are involved in corruption. This verbal jibe raised serious repercussions with Assam Chief Minister Himata Biswa Sarma's son Nandil Sarma likely to file a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a source revealed to India Today NE.

The law suit will be in response to the Congress leader’s remark on January 18 that Sarma’s family, including the children, was involved in corruption.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra commenced from Manipur on 14 January and will culminate on 20 or 21 March in Mumbai.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days while passing through 110 districts in 15 states. In Assam, it will continue till 25 January, travelling 833 km across 17 districts.

Also read: Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s son likely to file defamation case against Rahul Gandhi