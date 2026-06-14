APCC Minority Department General Secretary Anamur Rahman resigns from Congress

Anamur Rahman, General Secretary of the Minority Department of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has resigned from his party post as well as from the primary membership of the Congress.

In a resignation letter addressed to the President of the APCC on June 14, 2026, Rahman stated that he had been serving as the General Secretary of the Minority Department under the present leadership of the state Congress. He was also entrusted with the responsibility of Supervisor for Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts.

Expressing gratitude to the party leadership for the opportunity to serve, Rahman said he was stepping down from all party responsibilities and relinquishing his primary membership of the Congress due to personal reasons.

He described the decision as entirely personal and voluntary and requested the party to accept his resignation and relieve him from his duties with immediate effect.

The resignation comes amid ongoing political developments in Assam, although Rahman did not cite any political differences or organizational issues in his letter.