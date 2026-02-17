'APCC now APCC(R)': Bhupen Borah ready to withdraw resignation if convinced by Pradyut, Debabrata

Internal tensions within the Indian National Congress resurfaced on February 17 after former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah said he is prepared to withdraw his resignation, provided two senior state leaders convince him that the party unit is functioning in its “true spirit”.

Borah, who submitted his resignation to party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, clarified that his decision hinges on assurances from MP Pradyut Bordoloi and Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia.

“I authorised Pradyut Bordoloi and Debabrata Saikia that if these two leaders are convinced that Bhupen Kumar Borah is wrong, and yes, in the future it will never happen, then I will withdraw my resignation,” Borah said.

He said several party leaders from Assam met him following his announcement. “This morning, Pradyut Bordoloi called me. I will wait the entire day, and if Pradyut Bordoloi and Debabrata Saikia can convince me that yes, this is the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, then I'm ready to withdraw my resignation,” he said.

Questioning the functioning of the state unit months ahead of the Assembly elections, Borah remarked, “This is not APCC, this is now APCC (R). So I am not ready to work in APCC(R). At present, this is not APCC as per my knowledge and conscience.”

He further compared the current state of affairs to regional outfits, saying, “This is APCC like AGP, NCP, TMC. This is APCC within the bracket R. You go and analyse.”

The development follows Borah’s brief resignation episode on Monday. Jitendra Singh, All India Congress Committee’s state in-charge, stated that although Borah tendered his resignation, he retracted it within hours and it was not accepted by the leadership.

Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi, who also met Borah, described him as a “strong Congress leader” and an “asset” to the party, signalling efforts to contain dissent within the Assam unit.

The episode underscores ongoing friction within the state Congress at a crucial time, with organisational unity emerging as a key concern ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.