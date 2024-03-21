Bhupen Borah, the President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India accusing the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma of willful violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Referencing letter number APCC/Letter/2024/168 dated March 20, 2024, Borah highlighted a statement made by Chief Minister Sharma during a media address on March 18, 2024. In this statement, Sarma purportedly claimed that all candidates from the Indian National Congress (INC) party would defect to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at his behest, even if they emerged victorious in the upcoming elections.

Borah asserted that such assertions by the Chief Minister are not only baseless but also potentially influence voters by misleading them. He argued that Sharma's comments violate the Model Code of Conduct on two grounds: firstly, by attempting to sway voters' choices with false claims, and secondly, by attempting to allure INC candidates, which undermines the integrity of free and fair elections.

Citing the Election Commission's repeated advisories against inflammatory rhetoric and unsubstantiated allegations during elections, Borah urged the Commission to take stringent action against Chief Minister Sharma for his purported misconduct.

In his letter to the Election Commissioner, Borah expressed hope that the Election Commission would uphold its impartiality and promptly address the alleged violation by initiating appropriate action against Chief Minister Sharma.

The allegations made by Bhupen Borah have sparked anticipation among political circles, with many eagerly awaiting the Election Commission's response to the complaint.