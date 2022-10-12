Controversy for Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora seems to be a never-ending saga.

While the citizens are strongly reacting over addressing noted Indian playwright, songwriter, poet, writer and film-maker from Assam Jyoti Prasad Agarwala as ‘Kalaguru’, now the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has served a notice over the construction of his house at Ghoramara in Guwahati.

Notably, a complaint has been received from one Bhaskarjyoti Kumar and Hiren Bhatta of Bhetapara in Guwahati with regard to a house constructed by Bhupen Bora at Niribili Path.

Further, the officials at the GMC have urged the APCC president to produce a copy of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) as well as the approved plan of the said building, which the reply should reach the office within 3 days from the date of receipt of the notice.

India Today NE tried to reach out to the APCC president, however, could not take his views on the allegations levelled by the said individuals.

Earlier a video shared on social media platforms caught the attention of internet users who took no time to slam the senior Congress leader, taking a dig at his “lack of knowledge” on Assamese literature and cultural field.