Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Borah while addressing a public rally on October 12 mistakenly addressed noted Indian playwright, songwriter, poet, writer and film maker from Assam Jyoti Prasad Agarwala as ‘Kalaguru’, a term synonymous with cultural icon of Assam Bishnu Prasad Rabha.

A video since being shared on social media platforms has caught the attention of the internet users who took no time to slam the senior Congress leader, taking a dig on his “lack of knowledge” on Assamese literature and cultural field.

Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha, both are noted for establishing and fortifying the cultural foundation of Assamese culture. While Jyoti Prasad Agarwala was deeply revered for his creative vision and output and is popularly called the Rupkonwar of Assamese culture, Bishnu Prasad Rabha, was a cultural icon from Assam known for his contributions in the fields of music, dance, painting, literature as well as political activism, who was called as Kalaguru (Master of Arts) by the people of Assam.

In inter-mixing the names of both the icons of Assam, who have attributed so much for the establishment of the cultural brigade in the state, Congress leader Bhupen Borah has invited the ire of the cultural as well as the general public of Assam who are so much grounded and attached to their rich culture and history.

With himself involved in poetry writing, Bhupen Borah’s blunder in identifying ‘Kalaguru’ while making the speech, has already set the table rolling for the leader who is now facing a barrage of comments on his ‘limited literary knowledge’.

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