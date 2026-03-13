APCC secretary Jonson Sangma resigns, ends 25-year Congress journey

Senior Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leader Jonson J. Sangma has resigned from all positions and primary membership of the Indian National Congress, bringing an end to his 25-year association with the party.

In a resignation letter addressed to the President of the APCC on March 12, Sangma said he was stepping down from all party responsibilities with immediate effect. He expressed gratitude to the party leadership and colleagues for the support and trust extended to him during his long political journey within the organisation.

Sangma joined the Congress in 2001 and remained actively involved in party activities for over two decades. During this period, he served in several capacities, including as Vice Chairman of the APCC Minority Department from 2021 to 2026. He was also recently appointed as Secretary of the APCC.

In his letter, Sangma said he had the privilege of serving the party in different roles and that the experience gained during his association with the Congress would always remain valuable.

Earlier in his public service career, Sangma also served as an Executive Member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council from 2006 to 2010, where he worked on issues related to grassroots development and community engagement.

Requesting the party leadership to accept his resignation, Sangma asked to be relieved from all party posts and responsibilities with immediate effect.

His resignation comes at a time when political activities in Assam are intensifying ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections expected next year. However, Sangma has not publicly stated the reason behind his decision to step down from the party.