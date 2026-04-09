APCC seeks FIR against Suren Daimari over alleged remarks against party following resignation

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has filed a formal complaint against Suren Daimari, a candidate from the Udalguri Assembly Constituency, following his resignation from the party and alleged remarks against its leadership.



APCC General Secretary (Organisation) Ramanna Baruah stated that the party has sought the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Daimari over statements it considers defamatory and misleading.



“We have filed a complaint against Suren Daimari, who made statements against the party after resigning. We want an FIR to be registered against him,” Baruah said.



He further asserted that the party had consistently supported Daimari during his political tenure, rejecting the allegations made by the former candidate as baseless. “We always supported him, but the allegations being levelled by him against us are not true,” he added.



There has been no immediate response from Suren Daimari regarding the complaint filed by the APCC.