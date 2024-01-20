The Assam Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (APDCL) has received a commendable B+ rating in the recent Consumer Service Ratings of Distribution Companies (DISCOMs), according to the Union power minister RK Singh. The third edition of the assessment, covering the performance for the fiscal year 2022-23, was launched by the minister.

In positive news for Assam, APDCL's rating has improved from B in the previous fiscal year to B+ in the current assessment. This indicates a positive trend in the corporation's efforts to enhance consumer services.

The Consumer Service Ratings also highlighted the performance of other power distribution entities. Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL) saw an improvement from a B+ to an A rating, showcasing advancements in their consumer service initiatives.

On the other hand, Mizoram Power and Electricity Department (MPED) received a C+ rating, an improvement from D in the last fiscal. Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APDA) experienced a slight dip in its rating, moving from C+ to C this year.

Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) received a B rating, a slight decrease from the B+ rating in the previous fiscal year.

The Consumer Service Ratings were announced during a Review Planning & Monitoring meeting of the power sector in New Delhi on January 18th and 19th, chaired by Union power minister RK Singh. The meeting included the participation of union and state officials, as well as CMDs of state power utilities.

Among the top performers in the country were NPCL (Uttar Pradesh), BRPL (Delhi), BYPL (Delhi), and TPDDL (Delhi), achieving the highest A+ ranking among the 62 rated DISCOMs nationwide.

The release of these ratings aims to encourage healthy competition among DISCOMs, motivating them to enhance the quality of services provided to consumers. The report serves as a valuable tool to assess and improve the current status of consumer services across various power distribution companies.