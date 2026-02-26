APDCL announces 36 hour portal shutdown for major cloud migration

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has scheduled a comprehensive shutdown of its digital infrastructure for 36 hours to facilitate a major cloud migration.



In an official communication issued on February 25, APDCL stated that all its public-facing services as well as internal operational systems will remain inaccessible from 9 pm on February 28 until 9 am on March 2. The move is part of a broader effort to upgrade and streamline its technological backbone to enhance efficiency, scalability, and service delivery.



The shutdown will affect several key digital platforms widely used by electricity consumers across Assam. These include ARMS, the Consumer Portal, EasyPay, MyBijulee, and BijuleeBandhu, along with other integrated applications linked to the utility’s service ecosystem. During the maintenance window, consumers will not be able to access these portals for bill payments, recharge services, complaint registration, or account management.



The temporary suspension applies uniformly to both consumer-facing applications and internal administrative systems, potentially affecting field operations and backend processes during the scheduled period.



In anticipation of possible inconvenience, APDCL has issued an advisory specifically for prepaid electricity consumers, urging them to ensure adequate balance in their accounts prior to the shutdown to avoid disruption in power supply. The advisory assumes particular significance for households and commercial establishments dependent on prepaid smart metering systems.



The utility expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to consumers but emphasised that the migration to a cloud-based infrastructure is essential to strengthen system resilience, improve service reliability, and support future digital expansion. Officials indicated that the upgrade is expected to enhance data security, reduce downtime risks, and enable smoother integration of upcoming digital services.



The 36-hour planned outage underscores APDCL’s transition towards a more robust, technology-driven operational model, even as it calls for temporary consumer adjustment during the upgrade window.