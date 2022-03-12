In Jorhat On Sunday morning, A former employee of the Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL) was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

A police official informed that the body was found near the roadside close to Meleng Pujarigaon.

He was recognized as Bhuban Bora, a former APDCL employee.

As per his family on Friday evening Bora went out to the market but did not return and his phone as well was not available.

The family, in the freeze, looked for him all over the area and at last found him dead.

Quickly, the police were informed about the occurrence as there were wounds on the dead body.

The family suspects the occurrence to be a conceivable case of murder.

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