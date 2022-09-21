In a bid to address consumers' problems pertaining to electricity bills and others, Assam Power Distribution Limited (APDCL), on September 21 issued a helpline number.

With this development, APDCL is of the view that the problem of additional bills will be resolved soon as it will be adjusted soon.

In addition to this, consumers having problems with a faulty smart meter will also be resolved soon as APDCL is claiming that any defective meter will be replaced immediately.

As per the APDCL, the helpline number has been opened for complaints and customers have been provided with a facility of WhatsApp calling on 7575999666 number or they (customers) can dial 1912.

Moreover, customers can also make a complaint by visiting all offices of APDCL be it a subdivision, division, circle, or APDCL headquarters.

It is worth mentioning that for the last few days several customers have complained that the electricity bill has almost doubled after installing the smart meter. The customers raised complaints about the issue on social media as well.

Following this, a discussion was held in the recently concluded state assembly.