Assam Power Distribution Co. Ltd. (APDCL), a public limited company wholly owned by the Government of Assam, has issued a warning to its customers about a scam involving fraudulent SMS messages. These messages falsely claim that customers' electricity power will be disconnected due to unpaid bills.

In an official tweet, APDCL cautioned, "Beware of scam messages! Our valuable customers across the state have been receiving SMS notifications regarding electrical disconnections in the form of APDCL's Website Banner."

The company emphasized the need for caution, advising, "Please be cautious of such scam messages and refrain from revealing personal information without first checking the source. APDCL doesn't send messages asking the customers for money at irregular intervals. Moreover, the official SMS sender ID of APDCL is DAPDCL."

APDCL also released a formal notice to inform the public about these scam messages. The notice states that some miscreant elements are sending SMS/WhatsApp messages stating that 'Your ELECTRICITY Power will be disconnected today to the customer of APDCL. The SMS further states "Because you have not updated your previous month's bill, if you do not update that bill today, your ELECTRICITY Power will be cut off by 10 pm today".

The APDCL clarified that such messages are FAKE and it never sends such SMS. Thus, its consumers are requested not to heed such messages which are circulated via '6006228299' and various other 10-digit numbers.

Customers are urged to report any such incidents to the APDCL helpline at 1912 or contact their nearest sub-division office. The company reassures its customers that all legitimate communication from APDCL will come from the official sender ID, DAPDCL, and encourages them to verify the source of any suspicious messages before taking any action.