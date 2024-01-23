Assam Director General of Police, GP Singh on January 23 initiated 'appropriate lawful action' against Congress leaders and participants who were part of the clash that took place earlier between the Congress supporters and Assam Police in Guwahati.

Labelling the entire incident as 'naxalite antics', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the DGP to file a criminal case against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly provoking the crowd.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi over the clash, Assam CM posted on X, "These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such “naxalite tactics” are completely alien to our culture. I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd & use the footage you have posted on your handles as the evidence. Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now".

With reference to the incident related to the road event of Congress on January 23 in Guwahati, DGP GP Singh tweeted, "The road event was to travel from Meghalaya towards Kamrup through Guwahati 2. There are two major roads and permission was given to use one of these after deliberation with organisers and ASL was done accordingly. 3. This was done to present least inconvenience to general road users 4. However, participants of the road event insisted on changing the route that would have thrown city life out of gear and also jeopardising security of a Z+ category PP who is part of the road event 5. On being advised to stick to ASL plan, the participants of road event, at the instigation of senior leaders tried to force their way by changing the route which was resisted by the

@assampolice".

GP Singh further added that the participants allegeedly tried to use force and break down some of the barricades put up, thus causing injury to few cops and general public. "Participants used force to break down some of the barricades causing injury to some policemen and general public. 7. Sensing and seeing threat to life and property, @GuwahatiPol used persuasion to turn the event back to allotted route. 8. For this violation, and disobeying lawful orders and putting life and property to danger, appropriate lawful action is being taken against such leaders and participants who instigated, led and participated in unlawful activities. 9. Violation of ASL decisions is also being communicated to appropriate agencies. We remain committed to provide safe passage to the road event while ensuring safety and security of the general people. The organisers are once again advised to stick to decisions arrived at the ASL after mutual discussions".

The yatra was rerouted due to potential traffic disruptions and law and order concerns, causing a significant police presence at Khanapara crossing, the city's entry point. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee leaders stated that they were forced to change their route after being barred from entering Guwahati.

Also read: Assam CM accuses Rahul Gandhi of using 'naxalite tactics' amid clash between Congress supporters and police