The principal secretary of the Home department on Tuesday issued a notification with the approval of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that various police officers of different ranks were using the motto to take on PSOs, house guards, static guards, and other responsibilities without the approval of the proper authorities.

From now on, it should be strictly followed that all battalion commanders must sign an agreement that no battalion personnel will be attached to any officer without permission from a competent authority. All SPs must guarantee that battalion personnel assigned to field duty are not assigned to any officer for PSO, house guard, static duty, or any other household duties.

“I have been given to understand that various police officers of different rank have sue motto taken PSOs, house guard, static guard etc. without approval of the competent authority. All the Commandants of all the battalions have to give one undertaking that no battalion personal is attached with any officer without permission from competent authority. All SPs have to give one undertaking that battalion personnel posted for field duty is not attached with any officer for PSO or house guard or static duty or any other household duties”, the notification stated.