A District and Session Court West, Yupia on November 29 rejected the bail plea of the main accused Taket Jerang, and three others accused in the APPSC paper leakage scam.

Hundreds of aggrieved aspirants gathered outside District and Session Court, Yupia to protest against the bail plea of Taket Jerang and three others involved in the APPSC paper leakage scam.

The students also appealed to the Session Court to arrest Nipo Nabam and investigate the matter at the earliest.

In light of the thirteen resolutions drafted by Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee-APPSC, aspirants reiterates their demands of mass participation of students in the new SOP for APPSC exams and 5 lakhs compensation in the form of insurance to the candidates of the examinations where irregularities were detected.

“This is very less the pain compared to the distress, dismay, and depression we have faced.” said an aggrieved aspirant.

The students also appealed to Advocate T T Tara to give up the case and support Taket Jerang and also protested against the bail plea of Minoty Borang involved in the scam.

"Minoty Borang was a role model for most of the female aspirants. But, her fabricated success will send a wrong message to the upcoming generation. Therefore, she should not be granted bail in any way," said an aspirant.