APRINS Empowers Rural Women with Tech and Health Initiatives

To mark International Women’s Day, the NGO APRINS, in collaboration with the Badarpur Collective Farmer Producer Company, successfully organized a comprehensive two-day program on March 7th and 8th. The event, aimed at the holistic development of rural women, blended healthcare, digital literacy, and cultural empowerment.





The first day of the program, March 7th, commenced with a free health camp and awareness session organized in collaboration with the Assam Rifles. Following the healthcare initiative, a significant session under the ‘e-Sakhi’ initiative was hosted by the Secretary of Aprins, Urmi Mala Mahanta. This program focused on equipping village women with knowledge of mobile technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to scale their local businesses. During the session, she outlined strategic steps to ensure their talents and products receive fair market value and visibility. The day concluded with a vibrant art competition that showcased the creative skills of the participants.





On the second day, March 8th, the focus turned toward advocacy with an insightful panel discussion on ‘Women Empowerment.’ The atmosphere was further energized by cultural performances, including songs and dances by local youth, which added a festive spirit to the occasion.





The two-day celebration culminated in a valedictory ceremony where Secretary Urmi Mala Mahanta and Treasurer Dr. Urbashi Mahanta distributed certificates to the women who successfully completed the ‘e-Sakhi’ digital training. Additionally, prizes were distributed to the winners of the art competition.





"Our objective is to make rural women self-reliant by sensitizing them to both health and modern technology", the leadership of APRINS stated during the closing ceremony. This initiative has been widely appreciated by the local community as a significant step toward rural development and digital literacy in Northeast India.

